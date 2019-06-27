The Spokane WorkSource Council has been awarded a $1.7 million poverty-reduction grant towards the Spokane Resource Center as part of Gov. Jay Inslee's "Economic Security for All" (EcSA) initiative.
The grant will go towards a poverty reduction pilot project at Spokane Resource Center (SRC). EcSA Spokane will build upon ongoing collaborative efforts at the HUD Envision Center, located near downtown Spokane in the same building as WorkSource.
The SWC says the goals of the SRC are to:
- Provide resources and support to reduce poverty
- Address and prevent homelessness
- Give greater access to healthcare, substance abuse, and mental health services
- Cluster many services in one place designed to help families step into self-sufficiency
“This is a great opportunity for those who are one paycheck or life crisis away from experiencing homelessness to find the necessary resources they need in one location, delivered by results-driven partnerships,” said Spokane Mayor David Condon. “The Resource Center has services that can help sustain and educate an individual as they work through a difficult time such as a divorce or a loss of employment, keeping them healthy, safe, and in their home until they are able to get back on their feet.”
The EcSA project will serve families in West Central, Downtown, East Central and parts of Northeast Spokane with access to SRC and WorkSource services. The EcSA in Spokane will additionally create more capacity to serve recipients of SNAP benefits in that area.
Gov. Inslee's Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Statewide Activities fund supports organizations in four communities to systematically approach the problem of poverty and design measurable poverty reduction systems, with the goal of lifting 900 households to self-sufficiency.
“These grants will make a tremendous difference for these 900 families and for communities all over Washington,” Inslee said. “They will empower local areas to build sustainable models and creative partnerships to address the needs of families and others who experience poverty.”