SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane Resource Center officially opened its doors today with the goal to bringing local social services together in one place.
The HUD EnVision Center's goal is to provide those in need with all the necessary information and services to improve their quality of life.
The resource center houses a number of different organizations that will help those in need overcome their current barriers.
Some of the services offered include housing, pre-employment, health and wellness, peer support, education workshops, benefits, and justice information and other services.
A number of local social service organizations work inside the resource center to provide information to people who walk in.
The Arc of Spokane, Catholic Charities Eastern Washington, Compass Career Solutions, United State Department of Housing and Urban Development, and Pioneer Human Services are a few of the organization.
Jennifer Morris, Spokane Resource Center site manager, said from the moment a person walks in the door, there will be someone to greet them and help them find the information they need.
"Having all the organizations and resources located in one place takes away the need to try and travel across town, going to separate buildings and places to get help for one or multiple needs," Morris said. "For some, they either don't have the time to spend the amount of time it takes to go from one building or appointment to a different place across town."
Morris also says the center takes away the stress for those that don't even know where to begin when it comes to finding resources available to them.
The Spokane Resource Center will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The center is located on the second floor the building at 130 S. Arthur Street.