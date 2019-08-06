Update, Aug. 6 7:35 a.m.: Spokane has now made multiple claims on having the worst air quality in the country Tuesday, while Coeur d'Alene has now jumped into the No. 2 spot.
Spokane is currently the only area in the country with an air quality index in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" range, last recorded at 145. Coeur d'Alene's AQI of 98, in the moderate range, ranks second.
AirNow also is registering the Spokane Tribe of Spokane Reservation on the list, currently at 97 in AQI.
Update, Aug. 6 6:35 a.m.: Welp, Spokane had a good run? The Lilac City no longer has the worst air quality in the country, but it still currently ranks in the top five.
Spokane's air quality index has improved to 141, moving into the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" range. A trio of Michigan cities has taken over the top-3 spots in the country for worst air quality, now at 152 in the "unhealthy" range.
Coeur d'Alene has fallen out of the top five, but its 102 AQI sits close to the No. 5 spot.
This is the latest loop of the experimental high resolution "Near Surface Smoke" forecast for the period covering mid-morning today through the evening and shows the possible trajectory path of the smoke from the Williams Flat Fire near Keller, WA. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/fQvbNjzDWm— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) August 6, 2019
Update, Aug. 6 5:15 a.m.: Spokane's air quality is the worst in the country as of early Tuesday morning.
AirNow says the Air Quality Index of 152, in the "unhealthy" range, puts Spokane well above the next two highest indexes in California.
Coeur d'Alene also sits in the top five with an AQI of 102, currently in the No. 4 spot in the"unhealthy for sensitive groups".
When air is in the unhealthy range, health officials say people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. They suggest everyone else reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.
According to AirNow, multiple cities in California are forecast to surpass Spokane's current AQI.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Clean Air's Air Quality Index is now showing Spokane in the "unhealthy" range.
According to the index's reporting station, the unhealthy air quality is currently in Colbert.
Monroe and Wellesley reporting station shows the air quality is currently reading as "Unhealthy for Some Groups," and at Augusta and Fisk to the Spokane Valley, the air quality is currently showing between "Good" and "Moderate."
Air quality is forecasted to remain in the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" range heading into Tuesday.