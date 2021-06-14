The Spokane River will be open for recreation between the Spokane Street bridge and the boater safety cables near the Post Falls Dam starting Tuesday, Avista has announced.
The City of Post Falls boat launch and swim beach at Q'emiln Park will open to the public Tuesday as well.
Avista says that river flows have dropped sufficiently enough to allow summer operations at the dam, and expects them to continue through Labor Day if the weather allows.
They are reminding Spokane River users that water levels and conditions near the dam are subject to change at any time, and to always be cautious while using the waterways.
In case of emergency if spillway gates need to be opened, the boat launch and swim beach at Q'emiln Park as well as the area downstream of the Spokane Street Bridge may be temporarily closed. If this happens, boaters in the area will be notified and temporary closure signs will be posted.
This specific “ordinance area” is addressed in the Post Falls Boater/Swimmer Ordinances; City of Post Falls Ordinance 875 sec 8.44.010 and Section II-D of Kootenai County Resolution 2006-68.
For Avista customers looking for more information, click here to be taken to their website, or call their 24-hour telephone information line (In Washington, 509-495-8043; in Idaho, 208-769-1357).