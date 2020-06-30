POST FALLS, Idaho - Access to the Spokane River at Post Falls is opening Thursday.
Avista says river recreation will be permitted in the area between the Spokane Street Bridge and the boater safety cables located just upstream of the Post Falls Dam beginning Thursday, July 2.
River flows have dropped sufficiently enough to allow all of the spillway gates at the hydroelectric facility to be closed, according to Avista.
The City of Post Falls boat launch and swim beach at Q'emlin Park will also open to the public Thursday.
Avista is expecting summer operation at the dam to continue through Labor Day, as weather conditions permit. They encourage river users to be alert of weather conditions and water levels and always exercise caution using the waterways while wearing a life jacket.
In an emergency, if spillway gates need to be opened, the boat launch and swim beach at Q’emiln Park may be temporarily closed, as well as the area of the river downstream of Spokane Street Bridge. If this occurs, boaters in the area will be notified, and temporary closure signs will be posted.
Customers can access waterflow information at myavista.com/waterflow or on the 24-hour telephone line at (509) 495-8043 (Washington) or (208) 769-1357 (Idaho).
