SPOKANE, Wash. - After 10 years of waiting, advocates of the Spokane River are pushing for government intervention in the cleanup of the Spokane River.
The Spokane River is heavily polluted with polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), industrial compounds associated with liver dysfunction and cancer in humans and animals.
The Washington Department of Ecology has never issued a satisfactory cleanup plan, according to SRT. Instead, the Spokane River Toxics Task Force was formed, which required the polluters of the river to participate in cleanup and management efforts.
According to the Spokane River Team (SRT), a lawsuit against the U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) since 2011 to get the ball rolling on a river cleanup plan.
U.S. District Court Judge Barbara Rothstein ruled in favor of river advocates, ordering EPA to submit a plan by 2015.
Five years later, there's still no plan in place.
“The days of using the Spokane River as a chemical dump are over,” Tom Soeldner of the Spokane River Team said. “Year after year we waited patiently. Now we are asking the federal courts to stop polluters from flushing PCBs into the River.”
Sierra Club and the Center for Environmental Law & Policy are now asking the federal judge to compel a cleanup plan under the law.