Water Wise Spokane collect few hundred pounds of trash from Spokane river
Credit to City of Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Water Wise Spokane team joined the Spokane Indians ant the Spokane Riverkeeper to help clean up the Spokane River this morning!

The Spokane Riverkeeper is an advocate for the Spokane River and its watershed. Their mission is to protect the river's ecological health, vibrancy, aesthetic integrity and  it healthy connections to the community.

This morning, volunteers for the Spokane Riverkeeper were joined by the Water Wise Spokane team. Everyone who came cleaned up the river to preserve its beauty.

During the cleanup, they collected a few hundred pounds of trash.

The next public river cleanup will be on Aug. 19. If you are interested in joining you can visit the Spokane Riverkeeper website to sign up and volunteer!

