Spokane Riverkeeper members are asking city residents to be mindful of outdoor water usage and low water levels in the river.
Spokane Riverkeeper executive director Jerry White Jr. said alarm bells start to go off for his organization when the Spokane River hits this point.
"There should be 850 cubic feet per second of water in our river. That's like 850 water droplets the size of basketballs going by a point at any given second," White Jr. said. "Right now we're well below that. We're down to about 800 cubic feet per second."
He said causes include snow pack, the summer heat and how much Spokane residents use things like sprinklers and hoses.
"Every time we turn that spigot on and use water we're actually pulling from an aquifer," White Jr. said. "That use is competing with the Spokane River that actually needs that aquifer water as well to exist."
He asks Spokane residents to be thoughtful about water usage outside. That can be done by limiting sprinkler time to eight minutes per day, watering the lawn in the early morning hours and moving sprinklers so they don't drench the sidewalk or road.
He encourages families to head to the river instead of turning on the sprinklers to cool off over Labor Day weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.