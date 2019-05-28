Spokane drivers heading back to work after the long weekend should be prepared for several new slowdowns from construction.
The City of Spokane says a lane of Spokane Falls Boulevard will be closed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday. That will impact the area from Lincoln to Monroe Street. Drivers on Market Street should expect delays from Marietta to Garnet Street because of construction beginning on Tuesday.
The city says drivers will also experience delays on Sprague between Grant and Scott Street on Tuesday. More information about road construction across the area is available here.