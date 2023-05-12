Spokane Ronald McDonald House encouraging donations in mom’s name for Mother’s Day

SPOKANE, Wash. - It is Mother’s Day weekend, and for the families staying at the Ronald McDonald House, the only gift on their minds is for their children to continue to heal.
RMHC is a resource for families of children receiving critical medical care. It allows the family to stay together at the house and be close to hospitals.
Two of the current residents are Molly Wood and her husband. Molly delivered their son, James Dean, at just 28 weeks. A quick weekend trip to Spokane from Auburn turned into a weeks long stay.
“My son was born April 15,” she said. “He was due in July. I was here for my family baby shower, instead of getting lots of gifts, I got my son. That's the greatest gift of all.”
She says she’s overwhelmed with gratitude for the kindness of so many as her son grows in the NICU.
“He’s doing really well,” she said” The first couple weeks were up and down, but getting better now. He’s just a small little guy.”
Like every other family staying at the RMHC, Molly lives a lengthy drive away and the cost of gas can be stressful if some family members are having to drive back and forth for work, school and other commitments.
“It is a lot of money,” she said of travel expenses. “It is a big burden to think about, especially in a time like this.”
That’s where the Ronald McDonald House of Charities ‘Getting There’ campaign comes in. It’s an effort to encourage a donation to help a mom going through a tough time in your mother’s name.
The ‘Getting There’ campaign encourages gas cards, or financial donations to purchase gas cards, to help cover travel expenses for RMHC families. The effort runs through Mother’s Day weekend.
“Be a part of our ‘Getting There’ program and help children from the Inland Northwest get the medical treatment they need and ensure their family is with them during that journey,” RMHC says.
Anyone wishing to help can donate by visiting the RMHC website or by dropping off physical gas card donations at 1028 W 5th Ave, Spokane WA 99204.