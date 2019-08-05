SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Clean Air's Air Quality Index is now showing Spokane in the "unhealthy" range.
According to the index's reporting station, the unhealthy air quality is currently in Colbert.
Monroe and Wellesley reporting station shows the air quality is currently reading as "Unhealthy for Some Groups," and at Augusta and Fisk to the Spokane Valley, the air quality is currently showing between "Good" and "Moderate."
Air quality is forecasted to remain in the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" range heading into Tuesday.