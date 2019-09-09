SPOKANE, Wash. - Construction at the new Amazon Fulfillment Center, on Geiger Boulevard near the Spokane International Airport, started in March of 2018. At that time, Amazon and Greater Spokane, Inc had hoped it may open by fall of 2019, with hiring expected to get underway in late summer 2019.
On Monday, September 9, amidst Amazon’s push for 30,000 new employees, an Amazon spokeswoman confirmed to KHQ that the fulfillment center is now expected to open in mid-2020.
Hiring has not yet begun at the center. The company has said that they usually begin to staff up a couple months before the center actually opens. If you’re looking for a job there, make sure, starting in the spring and summer, you check HERE.