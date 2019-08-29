Spokane's Fallen Officers Memorial Project honors Deputy Slater Thursday morning

SPOKANE, Wash. - If you're driving down Grove Rd in Spokane, you'll see a new memorial Thursday, dedicated to a deputy, who lost his life in the line of duty.
"I actually haven't been here since after the crash, when I picked up bits of his car. It's been a while, so it's a beautiful thing," Coral Slater, Deputy Slater's daughter, said.
Sixteen years ago, Deputy James Slater was responding to a call the night of August 29, when he lost control of his patrol car, flipping it four times. Deputy Slater was a family man, which is why moments like Thursday morning, Captain Tracie Meidl says she started the "Spokane's Fallen Officers Memorial Project."
"It's such an important piece for family members and close friends to know that their loved ones are not forgotten," Capt. Meidl said.
Deputy Slater's is the first of more than twenty memorials that Capt. Meidl plans on dedicating to families across Spokane. The memorial is put up on the corner of Grove and Griffin, where the deputy lost his life.