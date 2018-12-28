Spokane's very first and last remaining Kmart is shutting down in 2019.
The store will close in March as part of the bankruptcy proceedings by the Illinois-based chain's parent company that also owns Sears. U-Haul is set to buy the property.
Sears announced the Kmart closure in a statement on Friday, with the Sprague location among 80 Kmart and Sears locations that will close across the country. Two-hundred other stores have been announced for closure earlier in the year. It was stated that a liquidation sale will begin in the next two weeks at businesses scheduled to close.
According to the Spokesman-Review, store officials at the Kmart location referred comments to the corporate communications team. There were no signs posted around the store indicating the news.
The Kmart opened at 4110 East Sprague back in 1966.
Friday’s statement announced the third round in a series of closures that began in October, as Sears is navigating the bankruptcy process following its acquisition of Kmart stores during that chain’s own bout with bankruptcy in January 2002.
The holding company, which was created as part of the merger with Kmart, filed for bankruptcy protection Oct. 15, and has until the end of the day Friday to find a buyer to lift them out of the process.