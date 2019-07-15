Spokane’s Make A Splash in a Kid’s Life program is celebrating its 10th birthday this year, and organizers say it’s shaping up to be a great one.
The Spokane Parks Foundation says this year, generous community donations covered $50,000 worth of swim lesson scholarships, free water safety clinics, life jacket loaner stations, free swim nights and more. Program leaders say they also received hundreds of swimsuits to hand out to kids in need.
The USA Swimming Foundation says learning how to swim can drop a child’s risk of drowning by almost 90 percent. Spokane Parks Foundation executive director Terri Fortner says the Make A Splash program’s goal is to help even more kids beat those odds in the future.
“We're continuing to raise funds because what we're finding is that if you give ten thousand dollars for swim lesson scholarships, the need is fifteen or twenty," Fortner said.
Fortner says most of the swimsuits have been handed out, the swim lesson scholarships have been awarded and the free water safety clinics are funded. Right now, the foundation is continuing to pay for free swim nights at pools in Spokane County, the City of Spokane Valley and Cheney.
A link to donate to the program is available here.