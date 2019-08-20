SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane's mayor and police chief are the latest to call for Spokane Valley Rep. Matt Shea's resignation following leaked emails that tied him to a group that trains young men in Christian warfare.
According to our news partners with The Spokesman-Review, Mayor David Condon and Chief Craig Meidl have deemed state Rep. Matt Shea unfit for office following the news of Shea's plans for surveillance on local progressive leaders.
Both the mayor and police chief gave the following statements Tuesday evening:
“Our nation, our state, and our city only work because our citizens have granted authority to the leaders they elect to serve them. When an elected official’s personal actions threaten the public trust in our public institutions and foundational principles, it’s time for that person to resign. This is where Rep. Shea finds himself.” - Spokane Mayor David Condon
“Recent revelations surrounding Rep. Shea seem to reveal an attitude of judge, jury and executioner. Our Founding Fathers warned against despotism, which resulted in the three separate branches of government we follow today. Furthermore our government is of the people, by the people and for the people. Rep. Shea seems to have lost these founding principles somewhere along the way when he advocated for illegal and inappropriate behavior against others. Serving others as a voice of the people, in line with our Constitution, is a privilege that his behavior would seem to indicate he no longer deserves.” - Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl
The emails from a former Shea insider say the group, called Team Rugged, are training to fight against "one of the most barbaric enemies that are invading out country, Muslim terrorists."
The emails also say the group follows the teachings of Georgia-based pastor, John Weaver, who the Southern Poverty Law Center calls a "Neo-confederate."
A video obtained by KHQ shows members of the group performing a variety of paramilitary exercises, including somersaulting, cartwheeling and flipping over each other's backs while firing guns at targets.
Several other Spokane leaders have given statements calling for Shea's resignation, including City Council President and Spokane Mayoral Candidate Ben Stuckart, Mayoral Candidate Nadine Woodward, City Council Presidential Candidate Breean Beggs and others. You can read the statements by clicking HERE.