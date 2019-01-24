SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane's NAACP President, Kurtis Robinson, has released a statement following an officer involved shooting in north Spokane Wednesday.

Robinson's statement is as follows:

"Although many of the details of the incident will not be fully available until the completion of the investigation, as the Spokane NAACP president and the NAACP AOWSAC criminal justice chair, I have been made aware of the situation by and in dialogue with the Spokane Police Department Chief Meidl and his staff. We have also been in communication with many of our various community partners who have also expressed their concern over this incident. At this point, we are awaiting the pending final details of the incident, which will be released upon completion of the investigation by the sheriff's department (in this case).

Our understanding is that: yes, it is a fatal shooting; yes, it was a black male; and, that according to the officers, they made several attempts to talk him down as the individual continued to approach officers while brandishing a knife. the individual finally got within several feet of the vehicle and the officers stated they fired upon him and subsequently attempted to administer first aid.

Our organization and our community partners will continue to monitor the situation and the investigation as more of the facts unfold and will inform our communities further at such times."