SPOKANE, Wash. - The Christmas season is getting a little greener at REI this year, as they unwrap a new plan to help combat waste.
Studies show the amount of trash you'll produce during the holiday is significantly higher than the rest of the year.
"Every year from thanksgiving to Christmas, there's actually about 25 pounds of trash per person in America that's generated from packing and materials that we use to wrap," REI's Sidney Steen said.
A lot of that waste comes from traditional wrapping paper, which is normally non-recyclable.
This year, Steen decided to do something about it. She took the recyclable materials usually reserved to decorate the Spokane REI store, and is offering free gift-wrapping to REI customers instead. The store also began saving materials throughout the last few months to use for the giftwrapping as well.
She's hoping it will help bring awareness to the amount of trash we create during the giving season, and inspire others to find more sustainable ways to give gifts this year.
Recyclable giftwrap is one of the easiest ways to cut down on waste, but repurposing materials already in your house can help save you money as well, like using newspaper as giftwrap.
"Within my own family, we even just sometimes use pillow cases, because we always have extra of those and we're not really trying to impress anyone with that, but it works well for just my immediate family," Steen said.
When other give you presents in giftbags, or with bows or ribbon, you can start saving those and use them to wrap gift next year.
If you're an REI shopper and you missed the giftwrapping this weekend, it will be available next weekend as well on December 21 and 22.
This is just part of REI's year-round commitment to reducing waste. They have a 52-week challenge, offering simple ways to reduce waste every week for a year. To take a look at those, click HERE.
