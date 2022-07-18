SPOKANE, Wash. - A new storefront for Spokane Salad & Delivery opened Monday downtown, off the corner of Riverside and Stevens.
Located in the Skywalk, you can find an array of fresh salads made to order, as well as plenty of cold drinks to help beat the heat.
Starting up in June 2020, Spokane Salad & Delivery operated as a delivery and catering business, aiming to provide a fresh, healthy and, most importantly, tasty alternative to fast food. Best of all, orders made the day before benefit from free delivery, making it a deal for those ordering in.
With their new storefront, you don't have to worry—delivery will remain free if ordered in advance! Now you just have the option to stop in and pick your meal up in person!
From Caesar to Thai, pulled pork to rainbow garden, there's nothing boring about the menu, with a little something for everyone. You can check out the menu on their website, or by visiting their Facebook page!
And of course, you can drop by at 502 W Riverside, #201 between Indaba and Numerica and see the unbe-leaf-ably tasty greens for yourself!