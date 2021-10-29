SPOKANE, Wash. - The Salvation Army Spokane is on the hunt for paid and volunteer bell ringers to man their iconic red kettles during the coming holiday season.
The program, celebrating its 130th year, will be active in the area from Nov. 19 - Dec. 24.
Potential bell ringers can call Andrea Reedy at 509-329-2759 to sign up for an appointment. Ringers will be seen and hired on Nov. 2 at The Salvation Army Citadel Corps, 222 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane, WA, 99207.
Kettle workers must be at least 16-years-old and have valid identification to qualify.