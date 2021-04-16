SPOKANE, Wash. - The Salvation Army (SA) of Spokane's Food Pantry is in need of volunteers starting April 19.
SA said they have plenty of food for families in need but need help getting it out the door. They expect to have increased numbers of families in need of food.
They will operate on a first-come first-serve basis.
Beginning April 19, families can pick up their food from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
You can volunteer here or contact Volunteer Coordinator Joshua Schulz at (509) 329-2721 or Joshua.schulz@usw.salvationarmy.org.