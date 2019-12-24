SPOKANE, Wash. - A Christmas tradition has continued on for the Salvation Army of Spokane as it once again received a gold coin as a donation in a Red Kettle.
With two days remaining in the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign, a gold coin was received from an anonymous donor along with a $100 bill and a letter.
In part, the letter read: “This will be the last coin I will be dropping off for you to help others. I have reached the end of the line and am not that far from answering my 'last alarm'. Your care for us on the fire ground at major fires was and has been appreciated over the years. I can recall when there were two major fires at the same time and you folks were there at both, just like us. Thanks and Godspeed in your work on behalf of those in need.”
“This is a wonderful Christmas gift that will help support our various services and program for our most vulnerable neighbors in the Spokane region. We thank the individual who donated this special coin," Major Ken Perine of The Salvation Army of Spokane said.
The gold-coin donation has been a recurring tradition towards the Salvation Army of Spokane, often made by a local veteran firefighter.
