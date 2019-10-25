Four city sanitation were recognized Friday by Spokane Mayor David Condon for their actions, which are credited for saving a motorcycle crash victim’s life.
Parker Milford was riding his motorcycle on Wall Street, when he was hit by a car. Upon impact, his lower right leg tore off and his left was shattered.
“I lost almost all my blood out there,” Milford said.
The reason he didn’t lose all of his blood, according to doctors, is because of Daniel Herbers, a garbage truck driver who immediately realized Milford needed a tourniquet. Herbers used a jacket and belt to stop Milford’s bleeding.
Craig Gilbert, a fellow sanitation worker, was honored for getting help immediately, calling for help on his radio and getting word to dispatchers for medical attention.
Two other sanitation workers, Mike Morgan and ‘John’, were also honored by the mayor for their help.
“I wanted to come out and just say thank you,” Condon said to the four workers, who were each presented with a ‘Mayor’s Coin.’ The coin recognizes citizens for their “role in making Spokane the city of choice for the Northwest.”
Friday was also the first time Milford was able to meet the workers since the collision.
“You’re the hero,” Herbers said to Milford.
“Ha. Still… I’m alive here today because of you,” Milford replied.
A GoFundMe page has been started to help Milford during the recovery process.
For the first time since his near-fatal collision, Parker Milford met the men who saved his life. Milford's right leg was torn off, his left leg was shattered, and doctors say Milford's only alive because of the quick actions by several garbage truck drivers & sanitation workers. pic.twitter.com/CLBjiVPuCu— Kevin Kim (@NewsWithKevin) October 25, 2019
Milford’s road to recovery is just beginning. “We’re starting to look at prosthetics, and I should be up and walking within a year,” he said. His family and friends have a GoFundMe set up, dedicated to helping pay for the medical costs: https://t.co/r2Q5oyIjqd— Kevin Kim (@NewsWithKevin) October 25, 2019
