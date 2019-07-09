SPOKANE, Wash. - For nearly 60 years, Knight's Diner has been packing in people for breakfast and lunch in a unique restaurant setting, a historic train car that dates back to World War II.
This week on N Market Street, hundreds of loyal customers are saying goodbye to the owners, Vicki and Deral Green, as they're getting ready to retire.
Inside and out, the diner is small. It only fits 25 bar stools, but the people sitting inside didn't mind the wait, because they love the owners.
"About 30 years ago, my husband would bring the kids out for birthday breakfast, and they'd usually pick Knight's Diner. Vicki would make them pancakes in the number for their birthday, so it's been a part of our lives for a long time," Helen True, a Knight's Diner regular said.
Whether it's buttermilk pancakes, hash browns, or omelets, Vicki was working to fill every order. The diner was so busy, Green didn't have time to stop for an interview, but made sure every regular had a chance to say goodbye.
A little history about this train car: it was built in 1906 and ran across the Northern Pacific Railway. During World War II, it was used as a classroom for the war effort. President Roosevelt gifted the car to a Spokane man towards the end of the war, and in 1949, John Knight bought the train car, renovating it into a diner.
Almost 40 years ago, the Green's bought the train car, and have kept the same delicious food on their menu since 1982. Green hasn't announced who purchased the diner yet, but she said the new owners do plan on renovating the car a little, and making some changes to the menu.
The diner's last day is Wednesday, July 10. Knight's Diner will be open from 6:30 to 2 pm, but if you want to eat at one of Spokane's listed historic places, come early, because it will be packed.