Spokane School District holds first of three listening sessions

SPOKANE, Wash. - Tuesday night's Spokane School District meeting outlined the plans to lay off 244 employees. Most of them will be certified staff meaning teachers, librarians, guidance counselors, and psychologists.

They also discussed the impact a supplemental levy could have and how more funding could expand special education programs.

Communications director, Brian Coddington, says the session was part of their effort to give the community a chance to understand what's coming.

"We've got a series of facilitated discussions that we are having. We've got nine tables set up here tonight. The topics that we have already heard from the community have risen to be the most important a priority for them, so we are going to try and have a conversation with folks tonight something that's a little bit more meaningful and a different format than our budget forms that we usually have, "said Coddington.

Coddington says the district felt it would be better to have face to face conversations with people rather than speaking in front of a big audience.

Mark Powell, who has grandkids with Spokane Public Schools, took Tuesday night's opportunity to learn more about the cuts. "One, I want to know how they are adapting to the new funding and what we as a community need to do to get it back to something that will really serve our kids," said Powell.

With listening sessions Wednesday night at Rogers High School and Thursday night at Ferris High School, the district will be continuing the conversation about class sizes, libraries, teacher salaries, staffing impacts, and even construction projects.

Both upcoming sessions are from 5 pm to 7 pm.