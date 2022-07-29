SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office says search and rescue volunteers located the body of a man believed to be 20-year-old Shaan P. Aujla.
Aujla was reported missing after he left his residence with his puppy around 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 and did not return. Law enforcement sent out an alert for a missing vulnerable adult on Friday, and issued a second alert when his puppy was found in the area.
Around 9 p.m. on Friday, volunteers located a deceased man who fits Aujla's description on private property east of S. Benn Burr Rd. and E. Jamieson Rd. SCSO says initial information indicates he sustained injuries consistent with a fall, but deputies remain on scene to investigate further.
The identity of the man will be verified by the Medical Examiner's Office, as will the official cause and manner of death.
Last Updated: July 29 at 11:20 p.m.
Spokane law enforcement are asking for help finding a vulnerable 20-year-old male.
An alert was sent to local phones saying the sheriff's office was looking for a male of Indian descent with brown hair and brown eyes.
He went missing last night from the 1600 block of S. Stanley Lane and was wearing blue Nike slides, blue shorts and a dark shirt.