The Spokane County Medical Examiner (M.E.) reported nearly 6,000 deaths in Spokane County in 2020. The report shows nearly half – 47% - of deaths investigated by the M.E. – 726 - in 2020 were accidental. More than 100 accidental deaths were drug overdoses according to the report.
- Alcohol Abuse – 3
- Asphyxiation – 5
- Choking – 5
- Drowning – 9
- Drugs – 108
- Prescribed Drugs – 7
- Fall – 176
- Fire/Burns – 5
- Firearms – 2
- Hyperthermia – 3
- Hypothermia – 4
- Industrial accident – 1
- Other – 12
- Struck by Object – 2
- Total – 342
The report shows that the majority of overdose deaths in 2020 are attributed to methamphetamine and heroin, but fentanyl deaths continue to increase at an alarming rate.
Methamphetamine
- 2018 – 55
- 2019 – 45
- 2020 – 56
Heroin
- 2018 – 29
- 2019 – 12
- 2020 – 32
Fentanyl
- 2018 – 1
- 2019 – 11
- 2020 – 28
Thus far in 2021 the Medical Examiner has reported 51 fentanyl overdose deaths in Spokane County.
This opioid epidemic is not isolated to Spokane County or even Washington state. Newly released CDC data shows from March 2020 through March 2021 there have been 96,779 reported overdose deaths in the U.S. but that number is really predicted to be more than 99,000. The Director of the National Institute of Drug Abuse (NIDA), Nora Volkow, M.D. attributes the majority of those deaths to fentanyl.
“70% of those overdoses are driven by fentanyl,” Dr. Volkow said.
Dr. Volkow pointed out that the data is clear, drug abuse and subsequently overdoses are on the rise, she added that the pandemic likely played a role in the increase. As the director of NIDA Dr. Volkow hopes to change the way we look at addiction and drug abuse.
“We have to stop discriminating and stigmatizing addiction and treating it as a criminal behavior or putting people in prison or jail,” Dr. Volkow said. “That actually deters from people’s willingness to seek help for their addiction.”