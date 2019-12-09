Flu season might be hitting Spokane early.
According to out partners at The Spokesman-Review, Spokane County is not in flu season yet but the Spokane Regional Health District is reporting an increase of flu cases in the community.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified Washington as one of 12 states that has reported a higher influenza-like illness.
Flu season is declared once 10 percent of those tested for flu come back positive for two weeks in a row.
Spokane met that number the week of December 9 and if that number is met again the week of December 16, Spokane will officially be in flu season.
According to the Washington Department of Health, Spokane County has seen 20 flu-like cases. This number of cases was also seen in the 2017 - 2018 flu season, which at its peak saw 250 flu cases in January of 2018.
The Washington Department of Health said the best ways to stop the spread of the flu is by washing your hands, covering your mouth when you cough and staying home when you are sick.
You can get the flu shot at local pharmacies. CVS Pharmacy offers flu shots for free.
Questions about the flu can be answered by the Spokane Regional Health District at (509) 324-1500 or the Panhandle Health District at (208) 415-5100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.