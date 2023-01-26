SPOKANE, Wash. - A law enacted by the Washington State Legislature in 2021 creates a "cap and trade program" for the state's largest polluters, with the goal of decreasing the number of emissions released into the atmosphere over time.
The City of Spokane could end up paying millions of dollars to comply with the program when it joins in 2027, because of its garbage incinerator and the greenhouse gasses it emits.
The city said its Waste to Energy facility is the only one of its kind statewide, and argues it's better for the environment than landfills–which were exempted from the cap-and-trade program by the Legislature last year.
Officials with the city say if landfills are exempt from the program, the Waste to Energy facility should be too.
"By being held to that standard and landfills being exempted, it de-incentivizes this type of practice, which is really good for the environment," said city spokesperson Kirstin Davis.
Davis said that's because the Waste to Energy facility takes all of the city's trash and burns it–which creates enough electricity to power the plant, and 13,000 homes a day. The excess power generated gets sold to Avista Utilities.
"We're not producing landfills that are seeping into the ground, especially in a community where we rely on our aquifer for our drinking water," Davis said.
But, burning trash creates emissions.
The state says its cap-and-trade program incentivizes facilities to evaluate their operations and figure out a way to get their emissions under the set cap over time.
"It covers about 75% of the emissions statewide," Luke Martland with the Washington State Department of Ecology said.
The cap is set at 25,000 metric tons of total emissions–regardless of what specific type of gas is released by a facility.
Any facility emitting more than that is required to take part in the program and pay an agreed upon dollar amount for each metric ton of emissions that get released over that cap.
"That revenue is put into things like promoting green energy, promoting the transition to decarbonizing our economy, to dealing with climate resiliency, to promoting equity in environmental justice," Martland said.
For example, data on the state's greenhouse gas reporting website shows Spokane's Waste to Energy facility had 234,431 metric tons of total emissions in 2020, and the city estimates the costs to comply with the program could range between $2.5 to $8.8 million dollars.
Those costs could be passed on to taxpayers, and Davis said those costs could prevent other communities in the state from considering the Waste to Energy model in the future if it's not exempted from the cap-and-trade program.
"We don't want to encourage landfills to start up by requiring additional taxing on a facility like this," Davis said.
Davis said the city supports the Legislature's goal of taking "bold climate action," but said they'd like to work with legislators to study the direct impacts of the Waste to Energy facility compared to a landfill.
"The path forward is to continue to have the conversation and help our leaders understand the impact, and understand that–while this is important for the Climate Commitment Act–it might not be the best path for this kind of operation, because it is different," Davis said.
No timeline has been set for any potential exemption for the city's Waste to Energy facility from the cap and trade program as of publication.