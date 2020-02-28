SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane metro area is seeing partly cloudy skies, sunshine and recording-tying warm temperatures to round out the final week of February 2020.
According to the National Weather Service's Spokane branch, temperatures reached 60 degrees in our region today, tying the record set back in 1988.
According to National Weather Service climate data, this is the first time we've seen 60-degree temperatures in February in 25 years and the ninth time in more than 139 years. The last time was in 1995.
