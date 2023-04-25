Spokane, Wash. - After moving from San Diego back to Spokane to raise their children, Leah Jordan and her husband met a barrier many Americans face, they could not find a primary care doctor.
"I really don't know how to describe it. It seems like a broken system. How is this the process?" said Jordan.
The couple owns a small business, and their insurance was only accepted by certain healthcare providers. This became increasingly stressful as Jordan's husband's family has a history of high blood pressure. To properly diagnose Jordan, he would have to have an in-office medical visit to be prescribed the proper medication.
After calling initially in November 2022, Jordan could not book an appointment for her husband until May 2023 due to increased wait times.
"Everyone was giving me the runaround saying they are super full or it's going to be six to eight months. I was just like I will try somewhere else, so I went down this long list, I realized we were assigned a primary care physician. When I called, they were like, 'we didn't know you were assigned to us, and we're full,' basically." said Jordan.
Frustrated, Jordan said they felt they were at a standstill calling their situation "ridiculous," and added, "it sucks. What do you do? Do you let the issue continue, or you get over it heals, and works itself out."
Although the situation was resolved for her husband, Jordan was still unable to find one for herself. She added that not being able to see a primary care doctor was frustrating as she recently gave birth in March 2023 and wanted the option to see a doctor in person.
"I still haven't found one for myself, and being postpartum, I had a really easy time getting an OB, but now it's like, ok, follow up with your primary care doctor, and it's like, well ok,, in eight months when I can finally get one?" said Jordan.
In the meantime, to meet her immediate needs, Jordan has leaned on online healthcare providers, which have been effective for her. However, she does feel defeated navigating this whole process.
"I basically gave up looking because I've been using telehealth," said Jordan.
Spokane sees continuing shortage in Primary Care Providers
