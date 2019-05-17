New rain totals from Thursday's Thunderstorm shows parts of Downtown Spokane received over 1.5 inches of rain in less than an hour.
That's more rain than we had the entire month of April.
...WIDESPREAD RAIN TODAY OVER EASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTH IDAHO... ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF IDAHO AND WASHINGTON, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES, IN IDAHO, BENEWAH, KOOTENAI, LATAH, LEWIS, NEZ PERCE, AND SHOSHONE. IN WASHINGTON, ADAMS, ASOTIN, GARFIELD, LINCOLN, SPOKANE, AND WHITMAN. * THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * BANDS OF MODERATE TO LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN ARE EXPECTED TODAY LEADING TO RISES ON CREEKS AND STREAMS ACROSS THE CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN IDAHO PANHANDLE AS WELL AS SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON. * RAPID RISES ON CREEK AND STREAMS IS LIKELY WHERE HEAVY RAIN FALLS. THERE IS ALSO THE POTENTIAL TO SEE FLOODING ON AREA ROADWAYS ALONG WITH MUD OR ROCK SLIDES IN STEEP TERRAIN. URBAN FLOODING IS ALSO POSSIBLE ESPECIALLY POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&
Currently in Spokane
