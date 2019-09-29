SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane has seen some unprecedented September snowfall, setting records on consecutive dates over the weekend and easily surpassing the record for monthly total.
The National Weather Service Spokane headquarters recorded 1.9 inches of snowfall at the Spokane International Airport Saturday. That was the first measurable snowfall recorded on Sept. 28 since records have been taken in Spokane beginning in January of 1881.
Saturday's snowfall also surpassed the monthly record for snowfall of 1.4 inches previously set in 1926.
Sunday didn't let up, as since midnight on Sept. 29 an additional 1.3 inches of snow has been measured at the Spokane Airport. That brought the monthly total to over three inches, extending the September record.
The NWS says more snow could come through this afternoon, possibly with a mix of rain. The NWS office had over 3 inches of snowfall.
An additional 1.3" of new snow was measured @iflyspokane since midnight, setting another daily record snowfall for the 29th and adding to the monthly record as well!— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) September 29, 2019