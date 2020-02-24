Spokane selected as host city for 2020 USA Karate National Championships

SPOKANE, Wash. - This summer, the Lilac City will be playing host to the 2020 USA Karate National Championships.
According to a release from the Spokane Sports Commission, the championships will take place from July 9 - July 12.
The National Championships is the final stop before USA Karate makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo 2020.
Junior athletes will be competing for the top two spots in their division to claim a place on the Junior National Team. The Senior Elite Division will also be competing to secure spots in the 2021 Senior National Team Trials.
"USA Karate is excited to bring this prestigious event to Spokane. We heard so many wonderful things about Spokane and the Spokane Sports Commission from other National Governing bodies and wanted to meet with them to see if it was a fit for USA Karate," USA National Karate-do Federation CEO Phil Hampel is quoted as saying.
The Championships are slated to bring in visitors from across the country with an estimated 2,000 athletes plus 2,500 coaches, officials and fans expected to attend, according to the Spokane Sports Commission.
The return to Spokane's economy is estimated to potentially total more than $4 million as visitors support hotels, restaurants, retail and entertainment options.
The Championships will be held at the Spokane Convention Center.
