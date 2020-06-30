SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane has been selected as one of the hosts for the U.S. Figure Skating's 2022 qualifying events.
U.S. Figure Skating announced that Spokane will host the 2022 Pacific Coast Adult Sectional Figure Skating Championships on March 4-6 at Eagles Ice Arena.
The qualifier event will bring skaters from all over the western United States, competing for a spot in the U.S. Adult Figure Skating Championships in Newark, Delaware on April 6-9, 2022.
The other hosts of the adult sectional championships include:
- 2022 Eastern Adult Sectional Figure Skating Championships, Philadelphia, March 4-6, 2022, Crossroads FSC
- 2022 Midwestern Adult Sectional Figure Skating Championships, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, March 4-6, 2022, Eastern Iowa FSC
The U.S. Championships traditionally feature over 450 skaters participating in about 100 events.
Spokane previously hosted a U.S. Figure Skating event back in April 2016.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.