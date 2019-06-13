Watch again

SPOKANE, Wash. - A sergeant with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office has been terminated from his job after an internal investigation.

The investigation of Jeff Thurman stemmed from an internal complaint, which led to Thurman being placed on administrative leave May 8, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The complaint alleged Thurman, while off-duty, called an on-duty deputy and began the conversation by saying, "You ready to kill some (racial slur) tonight or what?"

The Sheriff's Office also said additional statements of sexual harassment and conduct were discovered during the internal investigation.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Thurman was found to have committed several violations of policy and Washington State Civil Service employment law including:

Policy 340.2 Standards of Conduct - Discipline Policy

Policy 340.3 Standards of Conduct - Conduct Which May Result in Discipline

Policy 328.3.1 Discriminatory Harassment - Discrimination

Policy 340.3.2 Standards of Conduct – Conduct

RCW 41.14.110 Tenure – Grounds for Deprivation

On Thursday, June 13, Thurman gave a written response to the allegations and declined to meet with Sheriff Knezovich in person. Later in the day, Thurman's employment was terminated, effective immediately.

Thurman was hired by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office as a lateral deputy from Idaho in July 2001. He was the former partner of late K9 Officer Laslo, who died in October, 2018.