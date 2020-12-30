Snow

p/c: Christian Saez

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The National Weather Service of Spokane (NWSS) announced that Wednesday's winter storm set a record for daily snowfall in Spokane! As of 4:30 pm, NWSS recorded 7.5 inches of snowfall since midnight at the Spokane International Airport. 

The previous record for this date was 5.4 inches, set in 1990. 

Weather forecasts predict the snow will continue to fall throughout the rest of the night and into Thursday. 

