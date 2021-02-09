SPOKANE, Wash. - With overnight temperatures expected to dip into single digits, the regional shelter system is adjusting. As demand exceeds current system capacity, the system will create capacity within the shelter system by prioritizing people for hotels/motels.
Dozens of no-barrier flex spaces were added to the shelter system recently through provider partnerships. A COVID-19 outbreak at the UGM shelter halted the operation.
“Spaces have remained available in the shelter system and we are accessing all available resources to accommodate additional need this week as temperatures drop,” Mayor Nadine Woodward said. “I appreciate the work our community providers continue while they remain in a COVID-19 response environment while adjusting to winter weather patterns.”
The City of Spokane continues to cover the $2 fee at Truth Ministries, which opens up 75 spaces for men overnight. Catholic Charities and Family Promise of Spokane recently worked with the City of Spokane to adjust how the regional partners accommodate families experiencing homelessness based on decreasing and sporadic demand. Those resources have been redirected to focus on other 24-hour shelter services for adults.
CURRENT SHELTER AND WARMING CENTER OPERATIONS INCLUDE:
Emergency Shelters:
- House of Charity – 32 W. Pacific Ave
- Truth Ministries – 1910 E Sprague Ave
- The Way Out – 55 W Mission Ave
- Cannon Shelter – 527 S Cannon St
- City Church – 1047 W Garland Ave
- Hope House for Women –312 W 8th Ave
- Crosswalk for Teens – 525 W. 2nd Ave
- YWCA Shelter for Domestic Violence - call 509-326-2255
- Open Doors Family Shelter – 2002 E. Mission
- UGM Men’s Shelter – 1224 E. Trent
- UGM for Women & Children – 1515 E. Illinois Ave
Drop-In Day Centers:
- Women’s Hearth – 920 W 2nd Ave
- City Gate – 170 S Madison St.
- Cup of Cool Water (ages 24 & under) – 1106 W 2nd Ave
- Crosswalk for Teens (13 to 17-years-old) – 525 W 2nd Ave
- Open Doors for Families – 2002 E Mission
Additionally, the Spokane Fire Department will complete welfare checks for vulnerable people who are out in the cold weather. If transportation is a barrier, STA bus passes will be provided or City responders will help transport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.