SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane has been working to get people experiencing homelessness out of the cold by sheltering people in hotels, however, that program ended over the weekend and now the city is working to adjust to the current need.
In response to the below freezing temperatures and the need to create a safe and healthy space for the homeless population the regional shelter system activated hoteling as a temporary COVID-19 strategy to use non-congregate sheltering when possible, per CDC guidance. Federal pandemic relief funding was used for that purpose and supplemented with some additional local dollars.
However, the regional shelter system ended the hotel voucher program operated by SNAP for single adults on Saturday. The program ended based on SNAP's staffing capacity and the change in forecasted weather. Right now families experiencing homeless will continue to be served as part of a separate continuing overflow program through Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington.
"The flexibility to utilize hotels has been a unique solution based because of COVID response combined with extreme weather conditions," said Mayor Nadine Woodward. "These adjustments continue to illustrate the knowledge and excellent teamwork of available resources."
With overnight lows expected to dip below freezing this week, city staff is exploring ways to access federal funding options and will assess the need to provide additional space. Recent regional shelter system reports found some available capacity which includes low-barrier spaces for adult men and women. In addition, the number of single adults accessing hotel vouchers has steadily declined in the previous week.
Hundreds of additional spaces have been added over the last two weeks and space continues to fluctuate.
Regional fire and law enforcement agencies have also been working for the homeless population as well. Authorities have responded daily to a few cases of exposure among the homeless population but no deaths have been attributed to exposure since the cold weather began on Feb. 9.
