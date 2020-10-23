SPOKANE, Wash. - Local shelters have added up to 85 extra beds on Thursday to accommodate for the winter storm set to take place over the weekend, reports Adam Shanks with the Spokesman Review.
With snow and freezing temperatures making staying outside much more difficult, many homeless people have been forced to seek sanctuary in local shelters. The shelters have been working to add more beds, but due to COVID-19 concerns and social distancing, the shelters are nowhere near capacity. The number of shelter beds being offered at this time is roughly 630, short of the 800 beds that the shelters provided last year, reports Shanks.
As temperatures continue to drop and snow continues to fall, shelters are searching for more ways to accommodate the homeless seeking to escape the cold.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.