Spokane Sheriff's Office and Valley Police host Introduction to Women’s Self-Defense Course

Courtesy Spokane County Sheriff's Office and Spokane Valley Police Department
The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and the Spokane Valley Police Department are teaming up to host Introduction to Women’s Self-Defense Course.
 
According to the Facebook event page, the class will teach deterrents, avoidance and detection of a personal attack. There will also be a hands-on portion where woman will learn basic self-defense maneuvers.
 
The class is open to women 14-years-and-older.
 
The class will be held on September 28 from 8 a.m. to noon. The class costs $35. More information can be found on Facebook 

Tags