Spokane Sheriff's Office and Valley Police host Introduction to Women’s Self-Defense Course

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and the Spokane Valley Police Department are teaming up to host Introduction to Women’s Self-Defense Course.
According to the Facebook event page, the class will teach deterrents, avoidance and detection of a personal attack. There will also be a hands-on portion where woman will learn basic self-defense maneuvers.
The class is open to women 14-years-and-older.
The class will be held on September 28 from 8 a.m. to noon. The class costs $35. More information can be found on Facebook.