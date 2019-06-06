The Investigative Task Force is looking to identify victims from a recent Spokane Valley burglary and reunite them with recovered stolen property.

While executing a search warrant during the investigation of a recent garage burglary, detectives came across several documents and other items believed to be stolen.

Tuesday, a detective determined a Honda generator, compound bow with arrows and a bag full of high-end fly-fishing gear, had been taken during the garage burglary.

The ITF is releasing pictures of more property recovered during the investigation that hadn't been matched to any other reported theft cases, in hopes of identifying additional victims who may not have reported the theft or know they were victimized.

If you recognized any of the pictured property and have already reported the theft, contact ITF Detective Mark Smoldt at 509-477-3139. Please leave a voicemail including your contact information and your report number if possible.