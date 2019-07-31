SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Department needs your help locating missing vulnerable adult, 49-year-old Todd A. Jacobson.
Jacobson was last seen on the evening on July 30, 2019 and is believed to be suicidal.
According to deputies, a family member reported Jacobson missing from the 18800 block of E. Montgomery Drive after finding a goodbye note from Jacobson.
Deputies searched the area surrounding the residence, but were unable to find him. They believe he left his home on foot and traveled along the Spokane River, but they don't know where he could be headed.
Jacobson is described as a white male standing six-foot, four-inches. He's approximately 220 pounds with short brown/gray hair, hazel eyes and a short, white beard.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt.
If you see Todd A. Jacobson, or if you know his location, you're asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference case #10107027.