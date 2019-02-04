SPOKANE, WA - Spokane County Sheriff's Office says no one was injured after a sergeants's car was hit head on by a suspended driver going the wrong way Monday morning.
The sergeant reported the crash happened near Appleway Blvd. and Vista Rd. at around 2:30 a.m. when 46-year-old Brent Glass turned the wrong way in a GMC Suburban.
Police say Glass told them he was unfamiliar with the area and didn't realize that it was a one-way road. Police say he didn't appear to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs but his license was suspended.
Police say Glass was given a criminal citation for driving with a suspended license and a negligent driving infraction.
Although both of the vehicles were severely damaged, police say no one was injured in the accident.