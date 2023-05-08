SPOKANE, Wash. - 66-year-old John Edwards has been found safe.
Last Updated: May 8 at 6:40 p.m.
The Spokane County Sherriff's Office (SCSO) is asking for help in finding a vulnerable missing man.
66-year-old John Edwards was last seen near the 11000 block of N. Market Street in Mead. Police say Edwards left to walk his dog around 8:30 a.m. on May 8 and never returned. They say he does not normally stay out his long and has a difficult time walking.
Edwards is around 5' 07" and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, a graying beard and was last seen wearing a red and black jacket.
Edwards’ dog is a cream-colored, mixed-breed dog who police describe similar to a German Sheppard but smaller in size.
According to SCSO, Edwards functions at a teenage level are extremely concerned for his welfare.
If you have seen Edwards or know his location, you are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference case number 10065168.