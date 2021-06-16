UPDATE: JUNE 16 AT 5:30 A.M.
According to the Spokane Sheriff's Department, a pickup truck was found in the river by the dive team. This rescue has now turned into a recovery after nobody was found inside the truck or the water.
East Upriver Drive has opened up as they're waiting for a tow truck and aid to get on scene.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane first responders, including a water rescue team, are responding to a scene on East Upriver Drive.
According to a witness, they saw a car drive off the road and into the river. The water rescue team is deployed and combing the river while they wait for sheriff’s department dive team to arrive A drone is also being used to help with the search.
So far, a person or a car hasn't found, but according to Incident Commander Kulsrud, car tracks have been seen.
A portion of East Upriver Drive and North Upriver Bend Lane are being shut down.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.