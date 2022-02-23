SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Public Facilities District CEO, Stephanie Curran, said that if Spokane Shock owner Sam Adams did not get them a bond amount of $128,000 by Wednesday at 5 p.m., the Spokane Shock would not be able to play in the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.
However, due to what Curran called a ‘misinterpretation’, they’ve moved that deadline by 24 hours and it is now set for 5 p.m. on Thursday, February 24th.
Adams needed to provide PFD with two things: the full bond which will be used to pay for vendors who work at Shock games, and a signed contract. The bond was due on February 15 but did not arrive in time. That put Adams in default and gave him 5 business days to pay it. Those days are Wednesday, February 16, Thursday, February 17th, Friday, February 18th, (the weekend and President’s Day didn't count), Tuesday, February 22nd, and day five is Wednesday, February 23rd.
While the bond didn’t arrive, Adams did provide PFD with a signed contract on Tuesday, February 15th. Curran says she signed it Wednesday. She says that Adams believed that his five-day countdown actually started Thursday, the day after Curran signed the contract.
In a text to KHQ, Curran wrote that “Sam interpreted that we were counting from the date I signed even though we have been clear in our emails. While we do not agree with his interpretation, he has provided us a blank template for approval so we are going to honor his interpretation and give him until tomorrow at 5 p.m.”
Last updated: Feb. 15
According to the Executive Director for the Spokane Facilities District, Stephanie Curran, Spokane Shock CEO Sam Adams has signed a contract for the Shock to play this season in the Spokane Arena. However, Curran says that Adams still owes upfront costs before the season begins.
The deadline for that surety bond, of about $128,000, was set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, and Curran says that Adams missed it. However, she added that Adams did email them, saying he was working on securing funding.
Adams has agreed to contract negotiations with the facilities district, but without the payment being sent by the deadline, he's been notified about being in default. The money has to be paid to the facilities district in order to guarantee that the Shock can play in the Spokane Arena. The money from the bond will go to vendors for games, including security, janitorial work, and food and beverage services.
Curran told KHQ that the money was requested up front in the event that Adams couldn't pay during the season.
Even though Tuesday's initial deadline wasn't met, Adams still has until Feb. 23 to come up with the money. If the money still isn't given, Curran said it's extremely unlikely that the Shock will play at the Spokane Arena this year. Right now, it's unknown if Adams has any back up plans.
The Shock's season is set to start March 18 at home. The online schedule says the game will be televised on KSKN. The public can still buy tickets for this season's games. Curran told KHQ that TicketWest is handling ticket sales, which is a difference from 2020, when Adams' company was selling tickets directly.
KHQ has extensively covered reports from multiple 2020 season ticket holders who say they were unsuccessful in getting refunds from Adams. Through KHQ's investigation, which happened in May 2021, we asked Adams how many people he believed were owed refunds. He told us: "10. I think." Fans told us, again, this week that they still have not gotten their refunds.
KHQ did speak with, by phone with Adams, who was adamant that the Shock will have a season this year. He said he would come through with the money requested by the facilities district.
Adams told KHQ he did not have time for an in-depth conversation and that we were unable to press him further about refunds owed to Shock customers, but did promise to call back on Feb. 16.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are available.