SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Shock is holding dance team tryouts on Sunday, Feb. 9 for the upcoming arena football season.
Tryouts will be held at 700 N. Division Street, and registration will start at 7:30 a.m. with instruction starting at 8 a.m. Tryouts are not open to the public.
To register for tryouts, you need must:
- be at least 18-year-old or older by March 26th
- have photo identification
- bring a recent photo that's at least 4-inches
- bring a dance resume
- pay a $25 registration fee (cash or check payable to Spokane Shock)
- complete a medical liability forum provided at registration
- and complete a 2020 Dance Team application.
If you're interested in trying out, the Spokane Shock asks that you dress appropriately and wear form-fitting, two-piece dance outfits and comfortable shoes. Baggy pants and jazz pants are not allowed, instead, you're encouraged to wear dance briefs or boy shorts.
Participants should also bring:
- make-up/hair products
- a towel
- a bottle of water
- and a snack
After a short instruction and warm-up, participants will learn "across the floor combinations; including basic kicks and turns integrated into a few short, repeating sideline dance routines and one pom/jazz style routine."
Following the dance instruction, participants will "preform in small groups." Initial cuts will be made at the end of the first round of tryouts. Callbacks will be the same day, and attendance is mandatory if you advance beyond round one.
Finalist interviews will start shortly after the first round of cuts. You are asked to bring a business casual outfit for interviews. Final choreography will begin at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
During the final round, participants will learn additional choreography and will perform in final group sets. No cuts will be made during the final round.
For more information and to download the Dance Team Registration Forum, you can click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.