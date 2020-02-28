SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Shock has signed former Washington State University wide receiver Tavares Martin Jr.
During his final year as a Coug, Martin caught 70 passes for 831 yards and nine touchdowns. He recorded four 100-yard games during the season and during his sophomore year, he was ranked among the top 10 receivers in that Pac12 with 64 receptions.
According to a release from Spokane Shock, season ticket holders will have a chance to pick and purchase their seat for the season or sit in the seats they have already purchased.
Season tickets are currently available. For more information, visit the Spokane Shock website HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.