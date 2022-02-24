Frisco Fighters @ Spokane Shock

Spokane Shock owner Sam Adams looks on before a IFL game against the Frisco Fighters on Sat. May 15, 2021 at Spokane Arena in Spokane WA. 

 James Snook/For The Spokesman-Review

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Shock are no longer an Indoor Football League team. Shock Team Owner Sam Adams missed a deadline to produce a $128,000 bond to secure the Spokane Arena for the upcoming season. 

With the deadline looming, the Indoor Football League board of directors made the call to end the season “due to multiple issues in the Spokane market, including a dispute with the arena.” The news release was posted Thursday by oursportscentral.com

KHQ has put in a call to Public Facilities District CEO Stephanie Curran, who manages the Spokane Arena. She texted that the PFD sent Adams an official termination letter as well. 

We've also put in a call to Shock owner Sam Adams, who has not yet called us back. 

